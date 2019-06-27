|
Eleanor "Jean" Tipton of Longmont, Colorado passed away Friday, May 24, 2019 at age 92. She was born in Lawrence, Kansas on September 1, 1926. Jean went to a one room country school house and then later graduated from Lawrence High School in 1944. After graduation, one of the jobs Jean had was working as a guard at Sunflower Ordinance where she shot her service revolver competitively. She and husband Ed were married October 20, 1945 in Topeka, Kansas. They had two children; son Michael, born in 1948 and daughter, Jane, born in 1954. Ed and Jean moved from Kansas to Colorado in 1954. In 1960 they moved to an 80-acre farm south of Longmont. Jean worked various places such as Montgomery Ward, Sterkle Flooring, and the Longmont Times Call. She got her realtor's license in 1962 and sold real estate for 13 years. Ed and Jean bought St. Vrain Moving and Storage in 1970 and retired from the business in October of 1995. The Longmont community was very important to Jean. She was on the City of Longmont Planning and Zoning Board, a member of the Longmont Board of Realtors, was on the City Transportation Committee, was a board member for the Callahan House, and inspired other heart patients with hope as a member of the Mended Hearts non-profit. She and Ed were members of the St. Vrain Historical Society. She truly loved traveling and would go see the world when she could. She enjoyed taking the couple's dog Molly to volunteer at the Longmont Hospital and spending valuable time with her family. She took pride in being a great citizen and passing on her acute business sense to her grandchildren. She will be tremendously missed and leaves behind her loving husband of 73 years, Edsel Tipton; son Michael Tipton (Belinda) of Lewellen, Nebraska, daughter Jane Tipton of Longmont, Colorado; Grand Children, Rindy West (Justin) of Sheridan, Wyoming, Tad Tipton (Hillary) of Sheridan, Wyoming, Kinsey Freese (Jake) of Lander, Wyoming; Great-Grand Children, Braden, Jhett & Wynn West, Myla & Tyne Tipton, and Karlee, Jenna & Cora Freese. Jean was preceded in death by parents Elmer & Mae Stanwix and Step-Father Charles Stadler and sisters Dorothy Calhoun (John), Maurine Ingalls (Johnny) and Jeanette Prince. She was loved by many nephews, nieces, great nephews and nieces and her loving cocker spaniel companions Roly Poly, Molly & Maggie. Services for Jean will be at the Longs Peak Methodist Church on July 2, 2019 at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorials in her name may be made to the St. Vrain Historical Society in care of Ahlberg Funeral Chapel, 326 Terry Street, Longmont, CO, 80501. Visit www.ahlbergfuneralchapel.com to share condolences.
Published in Longmont Times-Call on June 27, 2019