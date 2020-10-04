Elizabeth Tomlinson was born at her family home in Ardmore, OK on June 2, 1925 to Charles Weldon and Maude (Reid) Tomlinson. She attended Hockaday School in Dallas for her senior year of high school and then enrolled in University of Colorado, or "Boulder", as she referred to it. She took great pride in her sorority Kappa Alpha Theta and recently received her 75 year membership pin from Theta. She graduated in 1946 with a degree in history. She taught history for one year at Longmont High with many students having returned from WW ll. Many of those male students were actually older than her at the time and have remained lifelong friends. The following year, she married Irving Ludlow. Irving and "Tommy" raised their three children (Greg, Jean and Reid) in the family home on 3rd Ave. The couple were active members of the Congregational Church, including their involvement in the move to its current location where they provided the then new organ in loving memory of Irv's parents. Tommy was an avid neighborhood walker long before its current popularity and drank iced coffee well before Starbucks appeared on the scene. The Ludlow kitchen was always a popular haunt for neighborhood kids where something tasty to nibble on was available for the taking. Irving was killed in a farm accident in 1967 and Tommy skillfully navigated the farming and cattle operations through the following several years. She also served for many years as Irv's successor on the BOD of the Longmont National Bank. In the fall of 1968, she married Stan Ehrlich and relocated to the Chicago suburb of Skokie while Stan practiced law. In the 1980's, Stan retired and they relocated to Denver. Elizabeth was preceded in death by her parents, her four siblings and both husbands. She is survived by her three children: Greg (Cathy) Ludlow of Longmont and their children Casey, Megan, Erin and Tom; Jean (Bill) Cowles of Denver and their children Jason, Justin and Ryan; and Reid (Carol) Ludlow and their sons Matt and Adam. She is also survived by a step-son, JR Ehrlich, and numerous great grandchildren. She passed peacefully on September 29, 2020. Private family graveside services will be held. Donations can be made to the Denver Public Library. Visit www.ahlbergfuneralchapel.com to share condolences.

