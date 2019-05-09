|
Eloi Trujillo, Jr., 61, of Longmont passed away May 2, 2019. Eloi was born December 26, 1957 in Longmont, CO to Lucille (Aragon) and Eloi Trujillo, Sr. He grew up in Weld County and graduated from Johnstown High School in 1976. Eloi worked many years in automotive sales, having worked at Sprinkler Used Cars, Essex Motors, and Longmont Auto Sales. He also worked as a private investigator for Front Range Investigations. Eloi was a family man and loved his heritage. He loved life. Some of his great joys were riding Harley motorcycles, visiting Las Vegas, Mother Nature's powers, and he had a deep passion for automobiles, especially Corvettes. Eloi is preceded in death by his father, Eloi Trujillo, Sr.; his son, Matthew Ryan Trujillo; and his sister, Mary Gonzales. He is survived by his son, Eloi Trujillo, III.; mother, Lucille (Aragon) Trujillo; his brother, Joe; and his two grandchildren, Halie and Kayden. A memorial service will be held Friday, May 10, 2019 at 2:30 PM at Ahlberg Funeral Chapel in Longmont. Memorial contributions may be made to the Eloi Trujillo, Jr. Memorial Fund. Visit www.ahlbergfuneralchapel.com to share condolences.
Published in Longmont Times-Call on May 9, 2019