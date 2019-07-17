|
Elva Joe ("Jo") Haagensen, 97, passed away on July 10, 2019 at her home in Longmont, CO. She was born on May 7, 1922 in Rochester, TX to Joe and Elva Hudson. Jo grew up in and around Rochester, and graduated from the local high school in 1938. After high school she attended Abilene Christian College where she was selected "sophomore favorite" before returning home to work in a local bank. Jo married Lester M. Haagensen in 1944 in Champaign, IL following a whirlwind wartime romance. They were happily married for 57 years, living in Alabama, Washington, Idaho, Montana and California. After she and Lester retired, they traveled the world, touring Europe, Scandinavia, Russia, South America, China and the Southern Pacific. Jo was a life-long member of the Church of Christ. Her faith sustained her in good times and bad, and her legacy is three generations of believers who honor her for passing her convictions to those who would follow. She was strong in faith and gentle in spirit. Her depression-era upbringing gave her the ability to live on almost nothing, but she was generous with those around her. She was a skillful bridge player and enjoyed knitting for family and friends. In her later years she provided many knit hats for the local homeless population. Jo is survived by sons John (Karen) Haagensen of Benbrook, TX and Patrick (Gayle) Haagensen of Longmont, CO; grandchildren Scott Haagensen, Kirsten Hodge, Laura Staggs and David Haagensen; and great-grandchildren Haley Haagensen, Courtney Haagensen, Clayton Eldred, Orion Dewey-Haagensen, Andrew Haagensen, Timothy Eldred, Trustin Dewey-Haagensen, and Sadie Dewey-Haagensen. Jo was preceded in death by her parents, Joe and Elva Hudson, her husband, Lester Haagensen, and daughter, Peggy Haagensen. A graveside service will be held at a future date at the Alameda Cemetery near Ranger, TX.
Published in Longmont Times-Call on July 17, 2019