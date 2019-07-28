|
Andalesia (Elva) Romero, 95 of Longmont, passed away July 23, 2019. She was born February 4, 1924 in Pina, New Mexico to Clemencia (Duran) and Thomas Romero, Sr. Elva was a member of St. John The Baptist Catholic Church. Surviving siblings are sisters, Cora Vega, husband Rudy Vega, Sr. (Redwood City, CA), and Cecelia Graeber (Longmont); brothers, Benny Romero (Longmont), Dave Romero, wife Marianne (Longmont), and Tony Romero (Denver). Elva is also survived by many, many nieces and nephews. Throughout her life she worked as a nanny and housekeeper until the age of 91. Elva will always be remembered for the love and care she provided to our family and many others. She enjoyed gardening and car trips with her brothers and sisters as well as travel with her employers. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Longmont. Burial will immediately follow at Foothills Gardens of Memory, off highway 287, with a luncheon thereafter at the American Legion Post 32 in Longmont. You may share your thoughts, memories, or condolences at www.ahlbergfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Longmont Times-Call on July 28, 2019