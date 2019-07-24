Home

Howe Mortuary, Inc.
439 Coffman Street
Longmont, CO 80501
(303) 776-2434
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Howe Mortuary, Inc.
439 Coffman Street
Longmont, CO 80501
View Map
Rosary
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
7:00 PM
Howe Mortuary, Inc.
439 Coffman Street
Longmont, CO 80501
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
11:30 AM
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church
Longmont, CO
View Map
Emilio DiGiallonardo


1931 - 2019
Emilio DiGiallonardo Obituary
Emilio DiGiallonardo, 88, of Frederick, passed away July 19, 2019 at his home. He was born June 19, 1931 in Cansano, Italy to Fiorita (Tarulli) and Giovanni DiGiallonardo. He married Ida DiGregorio on August 27, 1953 in Cansano. He Immigrated to the USA in October 1953 and became a U.S. citizen in 1959. He was a member of St. Theresa's Catholic Church in Frederick, and a member of the Knights of Columbus Council 13559 and a 4th degree member of the St. Casimir Assembly 3190. Surviving are his wife Ida, his son Giovanni (John) DiGiallonardo of Frederick, his daughters Maria Teresa Thomas of Fort Collins, and Lisa Ann Bromwell and her husband Matt of Niwot, and his brother Gino (Antonietta) of Milford, MA. He is further survived by 7 grandchildren; David, Stefano, Paul, Nicholas, Jackie, Matthew and Rachel, and 6 great grandchildren; Naomi, Deacon, Colton, Emilio, Gemma, and Annamaria. Preceding Emilio is death are his parents and his stepmother Clelia Colabrese DiGiallonardo, his sisters Loreta Delmastro, Maddalena D'Orazio and Fiorita DiPaolo. Visitation will be on Thursday, July 25 from 5 to 7 pm at the Howe Mortuary Chapel, followed by Rosary Prayers at 7:00 pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:30 am on Friday, July 26, 2019 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Longmont. Burial will follow at Longmont Mountain View Cemetery with a luncheon thereafter. In Lieu of flowers, donations to St. Theresa's Capitol Campaign (P.O. Box 418, Frederick, CO 80530) would be appreciated. Please share your thoughts, memories and condolences at howemortuary.com
Published in Longmont Times-Call on July 24, 2019
