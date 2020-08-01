1/
Emily Ann De Cillis
Emily Ann De Cillis (Nedobity) was born August 8, 1926 in Cranford, New Jersey to Emilie and Joseph Nedobity. After spending 76 years in Cranford she moved to Niwot, CO in 2002 to be close to her granddaughters. Emily is survived by her daughter Joyce Vaiser, son George Vaiser, daughter-in-law Adrianne Vaiser, and granddaughters Erica and Julia Vaiser. Emily's parents immigrated to the US from Czechoslovakia in the early 1900's. In Emily's early years she spoke Czech exclusively. When she started school, she had to learn English along with all the other kindergarten lessons. Upon moving to Niwot, Emily, being an avid quilter, joined the Interfaith Quilters, Quilt-A-Holics and the Longmont Quilting Guild. Additionally, she was an active member of the Niwot Grange where she coordinated quilt shows Niwot's Annual "Nostalgia Days. Emily's sense of humor was always present. She liked to joke and be around people, she was young at heart. We'll all miss hearing her say on her birthday this year "I'm 47 years old on both sides!" One of her favorite sayings was "You never know what the day will bring". She was known to mix a mean Manhattan. Emily loved jigsaw puzzles, especially Liberty Puzzles, and was always doing something, she couldn't sit still. Her friendship with those who knew her was unlimited. Rest in peace Emily.

Published in Longmont Times-Call on Aug. 1, 2020.
