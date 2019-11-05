|
|
Odelia Real, beloved wife, mother and grandmother, passed away on October 31, 2019 in Longmont. Odelia was born in La Junta, CO on March 6, 1944. She was the middle child of 10. She was a friendly and caring person who loved her family and her church. She leaves behind her loving husband, Abraham; Daughter Mary Rivera, sons Johnny, Phillip and Frankie Medina and Abraham Real Jr.; 18 grandchildren and many great grandchildren. A visitation will be held from 3:00 - 5:00pm on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at the Howe Mortuary. Funeral services will be held at 12:00pm on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 11th Avenue Ward. Please visit www.howemortuary.com to share memories and condolences with the family.
Published in Longmont Times-Call on Nov. 5, 2019