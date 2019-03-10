|
Esther Rose Kemp passed away peacefully at her home in Longmont, Colorado on Monday, February 18, 2019. Esther was born on August 25, 1944, the fourth of seven children, to Rose and John Thomas, and grew up on her family's farm outside of Michigan, North Dakota. Esther graduated from Michigan High School in 1962 and became a lifelong student at CSU (Common Sense University). Esther moved to Vail, Colorado in 1967, where she met and married Jim Kemp. While he started a business in Edwards, Colorado, Esther raised their two daughters, Jennifer and Genet, while also working for the Beaver Creek Ski School and Prater Lane Preschool. Esther moved to Longmont, Colorado in 2007 to be closer to her grandchildren. Esther quickly became a vibrant member of the Old Town community, attending neighborhood parties and local concerts and volunteering at various festivals and at her grandchildren's school. She loved living on Longs Peak Avenue, where she could easily get a "backstage view" of Longmont's many parades throughout the year. Esther found her dream job as a teacher at the Sunflower Farm Sprout House program, and after decades spent working in various daycare facilities, she didn't think that there was a better way to educate children than in a natural farm setting. Esther could often be found encouraging children to climb the hay bales as fast as they could or teaching them how to calmly collect eggs in the hen house. Her group of children would tromp across the fields to the "magical forest" where secret forts were made, and imaginations could run wild. Esther's big heart and contagious laugh will be sorely missed by those who knew and loved her. Esther is survived by her daughters Jennifer Kemp (Scott Holwick) and Genet Kemp-Arden (Josh Arden), her grandchildren Eva, Adam and Rose, her six siblings and their spouses and a number of nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life will be held at the United Church of Christ (1500 9th Ave, Longmont) on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 12:00 PM. A reception for friends and family will be held following the service at Sunflower Farm. To see a complete obituary, please visit the Ahlberg Funeral website.
Published in Longmont Times-Call on Mar. 10, 2019