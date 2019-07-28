|
|
Esther Lee Griffin Handy was born to Robert Henry and Esther May Griffin on May 20, 1932, and passed into eternity on July 7, 2019. Esther Lee was raised in Newark, Arkansas, the eighth of nine children, the youngest girl, and named after her mother. She was the last surviving sibling. Even though Esther always referred to Arkansas as home, she loved Colorado, where she raised her family and lived for over 50 years. She worked as a bus driver for the Regional Transportation District for 22 years. Esther loved connecting with people and helping them. She loved laughing, dancing and having fun. She also enjoyed sitting on her back porch and looking out at the view. Esther leaves her four children; Jill (Richard) Snow, Marysville, Washington, Traci (Tim) Latham, Powell, Wyoming, Kerri (Don) Ruhl, Grants Pass, Oregon and Dru (Tracy) Handy, Carbondale, Colorado. Esther also leaves behind nine grandchildren and ten great grandchildren. Esther's family is grateful to Applewood Our House IV, for their care of Esther this past year and a half. Special thanks to Esther's daughter Traci for her devoted care that allowed Esther to stay in her own home for as long as she was able to. And to her son Dru, who gave so much of his time with her finances, well-being, and making sure her life was as enjoyable as possible. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Donations may be made in Esther's name to the .
Published in Longmont Times-Call on July 28, 2019