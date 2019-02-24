Home

POWERED BY

Services
San Tan Mountain View Funeral Home - Queen Creek
21809 S Ellsworth Rd.
Queen Creek, AZ 85142
(480) 888-2682
Memorial service
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
10:30 AM
San Tan Mountain View Funeral Home - Queen Creek
21809 S Ellsworth Rd.
Queen Creek, AZ 85142
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ethan Robinson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ethan Robinson

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Ethan Robinson Obituary
Ethan died February 19,2019 at 16 years of age, along with two of his friends in a car accident in San Tan Valley, AZ. Ethan Andre Robinson was born on August 8, 2002 in Longmont, CO to Phillip Robinson and Jacqueline (Jackie) Crane. There will be a Memorial Service at the San Tan Mountain View Funeral Home at 21809 S Ellsworth Rd, Queen Creek, AZ 85142 on Wednesday, February 27th @ 10:30 a.m. He left behind his mother, Jackie Crane of San Tan Valley, AZ; his father and step mother, Phillip and Melanie Robinson of Greeley, CO; his sister, Savannah of San Tan Valley; his brother, Isaiah, of Greeley; and his sister, Tanisha, with nieces, Teilani and Taleah of Las Vegas, NV. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to the Ethan Robinson Youth Scholarship Fund, Rise Athletics, 18521 E Queen Creek Road, #105-208, Queen Creek, AZ 85142.
Published in Longmont Times-Call on Feb. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now