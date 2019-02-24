|
|
Ethan died February 19,2019 at 16 years of age, along with two of his friends in a car accident in San Tan Valley, AZ. Ethan Andre Robinson was born on August 8, 2002 in Longmont, CO to Phillip Robinson and Jacqueline (Jackie) Crane. There will be a Memorial Service at the San Tan Mountain View Funeral Home at 21809 S Ellsworth Rd, Queen Creek, AZ 85142 on Wednesday, February 27th @ 10:30 a.m. He left behind his mother, Jackie Crane of San Tan Valley, AZ; his father and step mother, Phillip and Melanie Robinson of Greeley, CO; his sister, Savannah of San Tan Valley; his brother, Isaiah, of Greeley; and his sister, Tanisha, with nieces, Teilani and Taleah of Las Vegas, NV. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to the Ethan Robinson Youth Scholarship Fund, Rise Athletics, 18521 E Queen Creek Road, #105-208, Queen Creek, AZ 85142.
Published in Longmont Times-Call on Feb. 24, 2019