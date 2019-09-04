|
|
Eugene (Gene) Paul Clyncke passed away the morning of August 30, 2019 at Longmont United Hospital at the age of 71. He was surrounded by his loving family after losing the battle to cancer. Gene was born on June 27, 1948 in Superior, CO to Wilbert and Dorthy Clyncke. On November 16, 1968 Gene married the love of his life Laura and they had two sons. Gene loved spending time with family and being outdoors. He retired from the City of Boulder (Open Space). He was also a well known farmer around the Boulder County area. Survivors include his mother, Dorthy Clyncke; numerous sisters and brother; sons, Denny and Terry (Rhonda); grandchildren, Joe (Brittney), Sheralyn (Kody), Katelyn; and great grandson, Rhett. He is preceded in death by his wife, Laura; father, Wilbert; and granddaughter, Kelsie. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in honor of his granddaughter Kelsie at http://bdsra.org/donate In honor of Genes wishes the family will not be holding any services.
Published in Longmont Times-Call on Sept. 4, 2019