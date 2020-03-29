|
The previously indomitable Eunice Shephard, 96, died peacefully at home March 18. She was born to Fanny & Cyrus Dillard (the 9th of 12 children) in Erie, Colo. June 20, 1923. She lived most of her life in Longmont, graduating from LHS, working at the Times Call in the 40's and for Sullivan's Drug for more than 50 years. Eunice and Dick Shephard married in 1943; they celebrated their 72nd anniversary before Dick's death in April 2015. She is survived by her four children -- Kathy Henry (Denzel), Connie Hoyer (Ken), Ron Shephard (Martine), and Rick Shephard (Cathy), two of her younger sisters, Betty Stanton & Darlene Moser, and her devoted four-legged companion, Bernie. Eunice was blessed with 21 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren, the 22nd due in April. Eunice's passions included hiking, snow & water skiing, bowling, cheering on the Broncos, Rockies, & Avs, and jogging -- she won countless age group 1st-places in area road races, including most of the 34 "Sunrise Stampedes" beginning with the first in 1985. Family will celebrate Eunice's best-lived life at a future date. Memorial contributions may be directed to TRU Community Care (hospice) or OUR Center, Longmont.
Published in Longmont Times-Call on Mar. 29, 2020