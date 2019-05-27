|
Evelyn June Mead peacefully passed Wednesday May 8, 2019 with family by her side. Born on April 2, 1935 to Edith Jane Allen and Jack Ewing Dees in Eagleville California. Growing up in Surprise Valley and Modoc County June enjoyed the beauty, adventure and challenge the outdoors offered. June was an excellent marksman, a loyal friend and incredibly energetic women. Married to Kenneth Mead they had 5 children which they raised in San Jose California then Boulder Colorado. June retired from IBM in 1987 after 20 years, she then began managing recreation property in Monterey, Lake Tahoe and Tahoe National Forest with her best friend Jim Epp. June's passion for family history gave her great joy which she shared with all of us. Survived by Joe Dees and family; daughters, Kerry L Elson, Debra A. (husband John C.) Higginson, and Rhonda J. Mead; grandchildren, Matthew C. Higginson (wife, Larisa Stevens), Lana M. Higginson, Jay W Elson, Amanda E. Crumrine (her husband, Spencer); great-grandchildren, Morgan and Tristian Crumrine. Her son Stan H. Mead and daughter Renee L. Silver preceded her in passing. She will be missed and Live in our hearts forever. We Love you Mom. Celebration of life will take place at Lake Tahoe at a later date. Grandma June Rest in Peace. A LIFE WELL LIVED!!
Published in Longmont Times-Call on May 27, 2019