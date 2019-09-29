|
Forrest Benedict (Frosty) Newton, age 73, of Oxford Michigan, formerly a long-time resident of Centennial, CO passed peacefully September 11th, 2019 surrounded by family at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit, Michigan. Frosty was born on March 9, 1946 in Mead, Colorado and was the twentieth and last born in a family of twenty siblings. Like all of his siblings, Forrest was educated in Mead's elementary, middle and high schools. In 1961, when Mead's high school was closed, he transferred to Longmont High from which he graduated in 1964. Forrest was a stellar athlete, excelling in football, basketball and track. He attended Colorado University for a short time before pursuing a business career in banking. Forrest married the love of his life Gail Lorraine Esser in 1979. The couple settled in Centennial, Colorado where they raised their daughter Andrea until moving to Oxford, Michigan in 2014. Frosty was a devoted, loving husband and father. He was very proud of his family and rededicated his life to care for his grandson Louis. Forrest cherished his time with Louis and any opportunity available to make new memories with Lou was of utmost importance. He also cared deeply for his 8 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. Forrest epitomized the care, commitment, compassion and unwavering love, strength & support his wife thrived on to fight against her ultimately terminal pancreas cancer. Frosty was known for his love of charitable causes and passion for politics. His absence will be felt deeply by all who knew and cared for him. Forrest was preceded in death by: his wife of forty years Gail Esser Newton; parents Laura Celia Dreier and James Elmer Newton; brothers Orbin Newton, Raymond Newton, Jack Newton, Thomas Newton, Gerald Newton and David Newton; and sisters Eunice Newton Thornton, Roberta Newton Curran, Rosemary Newton, Maureen Newton, and Kathleen Newton Hetterle. He is survived by: brothers Richard Newton, Roland Newton, Ronald Newton, and Marc Newton; sisters Helen Newton Teter and Patricia Newton French; son Gerald Newton; daughters Kelli Newton Davis and Andrea Newton Cockell; daughter-in-law Terri Soder Newton; sons-in-law John Charles (Charlie) Davis Jr and Nicholas Cockell; grandchildren Mathew Newton, Nicholas Davis (Sarah), Lyndsey Paavilainen (Mike), Kaley Newton, Courtney Davis, Kristin Newton, Christopher Davis, and Louis Cockell; and great grandchildren Layla Davis, Ava Davis, Oliver Davis, Nevie Paavilainen, and Kali Paavilainen. On October 4th, Forrest's interment will occur at Foothills Gardens of Memory, 14241 N 107th St Longmont, Colorado 80504 (10am) followed by a Memorial Mass at Guardian Angels Catholic Church, 109 3rd St, Mead, Colorado 80542 (11am). In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to: The University of Northern Colorado, The Laura Dreier and James Elmer Newton Scholarship Fund, The UNC Foundation, Judy Farr Center, 1620 Reservoir Road, Greeley, CO 80631.
Published in Longmont Times-Call on Sept. 29, 2019