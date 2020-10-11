1/1
Francis Jones
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Francis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Francis "Frank" M. Jones of Longmont, CO passed away peacefully on October 5, 2020 at Life Care Center of Longmont, bringing heartache to all those who loved him. He was 84 years old. Frank was born in Platte Center, NE on November 12, 1935. He grew up in Platte Center, graduating from Platte Center High School in 1953. Frank proudly joined the United States Army in 1957, serving honorably through 1959. He married the love of his life Charisma "Chris" Churchill on December 28, 1962 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Creston, NE. They were happily married until the day he took his last breath. The couple moved to Longmont, CO in 1972. Together, Frank and Chris have three wonderful sons; Warren Jones, Adam Jones, and Frank E. Jones. Frank worked at Xcel Energy until his retirement in January of 2000. He was a member of the First Lutheran Church, who held his faith near to his heart. Frank was also a member of the Churchmen and the Ryssby Church Committee. He spent his leisurely time volunteering with the church, assisting with their Lent meals as well as other church activities. He was a good man, a loving husband and father, and a respected member of the community. He will be dearly missed. Frank is survived by his loving wife, his three sons. Due to the ongoing worldwide pandemic, no memorial service will be held at this time. The family hopes to properly celebrate the life of this great man at a later date, when it is safe to gather. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to support those fighting on the front lines of this pandemic. Please visit www.ahlbergfuneralchapel.com to share your memories of Frank and leave a message for the family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Longmont Times-Call on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ahlberg Funeral Chapel
326 Terry Street
Longmont, CO 80501
(303) 776-2313
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ahlberg Funeral Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved