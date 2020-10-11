Francis "Frank" M. Jones of Longmont, CO passed away peacefully on October 5, 2020 at Life Care Center of Longmont, bringing heartache to all those who loved him. He was 84 years old. Frank was born in Platte Center, NE on November 12, 1935. He grew up in Platte Center, graduating from Platte Center High School in 1953. Frank proudly joined the United States Army in 1957, serving honorably through 1959. He married the love of his life Charisma "Chris" Churchill on December 28, 1962 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Creston, NE. They were happily married until the day he took his last breath. The couple moved to Longmont, CO in 1972. Together, Frank and Chris have three wonderful sons; Warren Jones, Adam Jones, and Frank E. Jones. Frank worked at Xcel Energy until his retirement in January of 2000. He was a member of the First Lutheran Church, who held his faith near to his heart. Frank was also a member of the Churchmen and the Ryssby Church Committee. He spent his leisurely time volunteering with the church, assisting with their Lent meals as well as other church activities. He was a good man, a loving husband and father, and a respected member of the community. He will be dearly missed. Frank is survived by his loving wife, his three sons. Due to the ongoing worldwide pandemic, no memorial service will be held at this time. The family hopes to properly celebrate the life of this great man at a later date, when it is safe to gather. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to support those fighting on the front lines of this pandemic. Please visit www.ahlbergfuneralchapel.com to share your memories of Frank and leave a message for the family.

