Fred Callender

Fred Callender Obituary
Fred Louis "Guy" Callender, 67, of Mead, died July 2, 2019 at his home. He was born February 8, 1952 in Longmont, CO to Rita (McKay) and Harry Callender. Guy proudly served his country in the United States Army. On September 29, 1973, he married Debra Lomme in Lafayette, Colorado. Guy worked in the constructions field as a welder. In his free time, Guy enjoyed hunting with his brothers, watching NASCAR and spending time with his Grandchildren, whom he loved and was proud of. Guy was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his loving wife Debra of Mead, his son Chris (Lorenza) Callender of Ault, CO; his daughter Wendi (Abe) Garcia of Firestone, CO and his brothers Harry (Cathy) Callender of Las Vegas NV and Bruce Callender of Loveland, CO. Further surviving are his grandchildren Hannah, Diego, Emma, Ashton, Lilly and Savannah, as well as his good friend Buck Coffield. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at the Howe Mortuary Chapel in Longmont. Burial will follow at the Highland Lake Pioneer Cemetery in Mead, CO. Memorial contributions are requested to the Highland Pioneer Cemetery. Visit www.howemortuary.com to share memories and condolences with the family.
Published in Longmont Times-Call on July 6, 2019
