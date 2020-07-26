1/1
Frederick Adams
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Frederick's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Fred E Adams age 85 of Longmont Co, passed way July 17, 2020. Fred was born July, 1935, in Broken Arrow Oklahoma to Charlotte and James Adams. He grew up in Berthoud Colorado graduating from Berthoud High School.He married Joyce (Chick) Adams in 1957 in Loveland Colorado, celebrating their 63rd anniversary in 2019. He worked for 35 years at Rocky Flats, retiring in 1992. After retirement, he enjoyed running farm equipment for local farmers. He was also an equipment operator for the three golf courses Sunset, Twin Peaks and Ute. Freddy enjoyed the Sunset men's club being able to spend time with his three boys and many friends. His passion for sports lead to coaching and umpiring at many levels. Fred especially enjoyed watching his grandkids play sports.Preceding him in death were his parents Charlotte and James, brothers Jim (Anna), Glenn (Ronna), Gary and sister Donna (Harold). Fred is survived by his wife Joyce, sons Brad (Cindy) Randy (Hunter), Brian (Kathi). Also surviving is sister Leota (Bob) and many nieces and nephews and the loving Maltese dog (Sassy). Also surviving are Grandkids, Sarah, Brandon, Kelsey, Christian, Olivia and step grandkids Blake, Braeden, Erin. No services are planned at this time. Visit www.ahlbergfuneralchapel.com to share your condolences.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Longmont Times-Call on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ahlberg Funeral Chapel
326 Terry Street
Longmont, CO 80501
(303) 776-2313
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ahlberg Funeral Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 25, 2020
I knew Fred from working at the Rec Center. He always had a story to tell us while he drank his coffee and waited for Joyce. He was funny and friendly. I’ll miss him.
Gretchen Dixon
Acquaintance
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved