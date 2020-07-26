Fred E Adams age 85 of Longmont Co, passed way July 17, 2020. Fred was born July, 1935, in Broken Arrow Oklahoma to Charlotte and James Adams. He grew up in Berthoud Colorado graduating from Berthoud High School.He married Joyce (Chick) Adams in 1957 in Loveland Colorado, celebrating their 63rd anniversary in 2019. He worked for 35 years at Rocky Flats, retiring in 1992. After retirement, he enjoyed running farm equipment for local farmers. He was also an equipment operator for the three golf courses Sunset, Twin Peaks and Ute. Freddy enjoyed the Sunset men's club being able to spend time with his three boys and many friends. His passion for sports lead to coaching and umpiring at many levels. Fred especially enjoyed watching his grandkids play sports.Preceding him in death were his parents Charlotte and James, brothers Jim (Anna), Glenn (Ronna), Gary and sister Donna (Harold). Fred is survived by his wife Joyce, sons Brad (Cindy) Randy (Hunter), Brian (Kathi). Also surviving is sister Leota (Bob) and many nieces and nephews and the loving Maltese dog (Sassy). Also surviving are Grandkids, Sarah, Brandon, Kelsey, Christian, Olivia and step grandkids Blake, Braeden, Erin. No services are planned at this time. Visit www.ahlbergfuneralchapel.com to share your condolences.

