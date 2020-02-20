|
|
FREDERICK B. "FRED/TED" DOWNING III, 84, of Longmont, CO, passed away Wednesday, February 12, 2020, in Life Care Center of Longmont after a brief illness. He was born in Niagara Falls, NY on January 1, 1936 to Marjorie (Lewis) and Frederick B. Downing Jr. Most people knew him as Ted, but some family and later friends knew him as Fred. Ted served in the Coast Guard from 1955 - 1961, obtaining the rank of Engineman Second Class. During this time, he met his late wife, Dolores "Dee" Larson, whom he married in Pine City, MN on May 25, 1957. After his discharge, Ted and Dee resided in Erie, PA before moving to Des Plaines, IL in 1969. Eventually they purchased and ran a small business, Standard Fyr-Fyter, distributing firefighting equipment up until their retirement in 1997 when they moved to Longmont, CO. Ted and Dee enjoyed being members of the Warbirds of America and attending fly-ins. They were able to do some traveling up until Dee's passing in 2010. Ted is survived by his children, Dr. Robin Downing and wife, Sharon DeNayer of Windsor, CO and Marjorie "Jorie" and Brian Carlson of Longmont, CO. He was predeceased by his parents; his sister, Marjorie "Molly" (Downing) Baker of Erie, PA; his Chinese pugs, Amanda and Andre. Per his wishes, there will be no memorial service. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a charitable donation in Memory of Fred or Ted Downing to: Life Care Center of Longmont 2451 Pratt Street Longmont, CO 80501. (303-776-5000)
Published in Longmont Times-Call on Feb. 20, 2020