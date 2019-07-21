|
Fritz Schmutz of Niwot, CO passed away Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at Longmont United Hospital, Longmont, CO. He was 88. Fritz is survived by his sons, Karl Schmutz (Judy) of Eagar, AZ, Michel Schmutz (Heidi) of Longmont, CO, Peter Schmutz of Niwot, CO, and Roger Schmutz, of Longmont, CO; and his sister, Hanni (Schmutz) Stöckli (Paul) of Schwarzenburg, Switzerland. He is also survived by four grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Fritz was born to the late Christian and Rosa Schmutz, May 22, 1931 at home, at the family farm in Schwand/Rüeggisberg, Canton Bern, Switzerland. He attended trade school in Oetwil am See, Switzerland, and received his degree in Ski Lift Engineering. Mr. Schmutz met his late wife, Nellie, while he was working on the installation of New Zealand's first chair lift on Mt. Ruapehu. They were married in Auckland, NZ on January 10, 1956 and lived together in New Zealand as well as Belp and Flims, Switzerland before permanently relocating to Boulder, Colorado in 1967. During his 50-year career, Fritz traveled all over the world installing and maintaining ski lifts for companies such as GMD Müller, Städeli Lifts, Kissling Gear Drives and Doppelmayr-Garaventa and eventually started his own ski lift repair business. Outside of work, his passion was playing traditional Swiss folk music on the Schwyzerörgeli (Swiss accordion). While living in Switzerland, he won many awards recognizing his talent playing the Schwyzerörgeli. He loved to ski, travel and to spend time with family and friends. Fritz is preceded in death by his wife, Nellie (Bird) Schmutz, of Niwot, CO; brothers, Christian Schmutz of Gambach, Switzerland and Werner Schmutz of Schwand, Switzerland; and sister, Hedy (Schmutz) Schaffner (Hans) of Gelterkinden, Switzerland. A celebration of life will be held Saturday July 27 at the Left Hand Grange No. 9, 195 Second Avenue, Niwot, CO from 2pm to 6pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to TRU Community Care, 2594 Trail ridge Dr. East, Lafayette, Colorado 80026. Visit www.ahlbergfuneralchapel.com to share condolences.
Published in Longmont Times-Call on July 21, 2019