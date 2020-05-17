On Wednesday, April 29, 2020 Ione Fromong passed away peacefully at the age of 88 with family at her side in Longmont, Colorado. Born on January 9, 1932 in Burlington, CO. to Ebert and Verna Ethel Lynn, Ione was the eldest of three children. As she described it her family led "a typical small town working class lifestyle in some pretty hard times." Growing up she not only helped in her father's barber shop and fur buying businesses, but also aided with her mother's laundry services and also always worked her own job as soon as she was old enough. In high school she graduated at the top of her class earning awards in band, business and home economics, which comes as no surprise as she was an excellent cook and baker and loved to share her creations with friends and family. The shining light in Ione's life was her son, Brian. She was always involved in Brian's activities including being a very proud Den mother for his Boy Scout troop and room mother for his grade school classes. Ione relished Brian's ball games, band trips, and other various activities. Brian's friends gravitated towards Ione, and Ione loved them as her own, as well. In 1965 Ione moved to Boulder, CO. While in Boulder she worked as a beautician where she built many life-long friendships. Other than a brief period of living in Missouri, she remained a Boulder County resident, most recently of Longmont. As a grandma and great-grandma Ione enjoyed spending time with and spoiling her grandchildren. Whether it be attending their elementary school programs, baseball and soccer games, decorating cookies or sharing treats she had baked, Ione was always a positive presence in their lives. Ione is preceded in death by her husband, Tom: a son and daughter-in-law, Brian and Gay Sailer; step-son Terry Fromong; her parents; a half-sister Maxine: a brother and sister-in-law, Joe and Vera Lynn; and a sister, Idalene Mork. Surviving Ione in death are her grandson's family, Corey and Alyssa Sailer, great-grandchildren Colton and Krysten of Longmont; and her granddaughter's family, Danny and Amy Atkinson, great-grandchildren Aspen and Ridge of Conner, Montana. A celebration of life will take place later this summer Please check back for service times as they will be updated on the website at www.howemortuary.com

