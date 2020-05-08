Gail Staffel
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Gail's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gail Staffel, 98 of Longmont passed away on May 6, 2020 Beloved Mother, Grandmother, Sister, Aunt. She was the middle of five siblings born at home in Scottdale, PA on April 27, 1922. She had fond memories of her younger years on her grandmother's farm. She went on to Chicago and married Philip Staffel. She raised five children: Kenneth Staffel, Eileen Lennon (married to Patrick Lennon, son in law) William Staffel, Phyllis Staffel, Michael Staffel (married to Lauren, daughter in law). She worked for many years in Chicago. In later years she settled out west living between her two daughters. She enjoyed walking outdoors, cards and puzzles. She enjoyed when her children got together and had family holiday celebrations and other occasions. Grandmother to Vito Plioplys Jr., Vincent Plioplys, Terri (Plioplys) London, Phillip Staffel, Robbie Staffel, Jimmy Staffel, David Staffel, Camerin Staffel. Great Grandmother to Damian Plioplys, Daniel Collins, Stephan London, Joanne London, Felicia Ann Plioplys. Great, great grandmother to Rebel Plioplys, Evan Plioplys. She will be cremated and have a family memorial to spread her ashes.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Longmont Times-Call on May 8, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved