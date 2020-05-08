Gail Staffel, 98 of Longmont passed away on May 6, 2020 Beloved Mother, Grandmother, Sister, Aunt. She was the middle of five siblings born at home in Scottdale, PA on April 27, 1922. She had fond memories of her younger years on her grandmother's farm. She went on to Chicago and married Philip Staffel. She raised five children: Kenneth Staffel, Eileen Lennon (married to Patrick Lennon, son in law) William Staffel, Phyllis Staffel, Michael Staffel (married to Lauren, daughter in law). She worked for many years in Chicago. In later years she settled out west living between her two daughters. She enjoyed walking outdoors, cards and puzzles. She enjoyed when her children got together and had family holiday celebrations and other occasions. Grandmother to Vito Plioplys Jr., Vincent Plioplys, Terri (Plioplys) London, Phillip Staffel, Robbie Staffel, Jimmy Staffel, David Staffel, Camerin Staffel. Great Grandmother to Damian Plioplys, Daniel Collins, Stephan London, Joanne London, Felicia Ann Plioplys. Great, great grandmother to Rebel Plioplys, Evan Plioplys. She will be cremated and have a family memorial to spread her ashes.

