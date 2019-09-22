|
|
He was born May 23, 1939 in Longmont, Colorado to Leonard & Mildred (Behrens) Miller. He graduated from Longmont High School in 1957. On April 14, 1960, he married Patricia Drummond. They moved to Greeley in 1980. Galen received his Associates Degree from Aims Community College in Applied Science/Accounting. He worked as an accountant and was in the grocery business for 40 years. He was an active volunteer and board member for the Saint Vrain Historical Society and Old Mill Park. He was a past member and Deacon of the the First Christian Church in Longmont. He loved fishing and camping. He is survived by his longtime friend, Sharon Wherry of Longmont, his sons, Chris Miller of Page, AZ and Ron Miller of Wiggins, CO, daughter, Teri (Russ) Segelke of Greeley, a brother, Cliff Miller of Lakewood, CO, a sister, Jan Daggett of Fort Collins, CO and 4 grandchildren, Nathan & Jeremy Segelke, Tyler Miller and Jordan Meade Miller and numerous nieces and nephews. A celebration of Galen's life will be held 10:00 a.m. on Saturday September 28th, 2019 at Old Mill Park, 237 Pratt Street, Longmont, CO 80501. In lieu of flowers, make donations to Saint Vrain Historical Society in care of Old Mill Park. An online guestbook/obituary are available at www.moserfuneralservice.com.
Published in Longmont Times-Call on Sept. 22, 2019