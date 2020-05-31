Gary Allen Veenendaal, 63, of Broomfield, Colorado, passed away Monday, May 18th, 2020. Gary was born in Mitchell, South Dakota on January 27, 1957, a son of Betty Jean (Porter) Veenendaal and the late Gerrit Veenendaal, Jr. He was a father, coach, educator, administrator, grandfather, brother, uncle, son, and friend. He never missed an event or game of his children; was a Denver Broncos fan, a sports enthusiast; proud K-State parent; enjoyed golfing and fishing; graduated from Erie High School (Colorado), Hastings College and Emporia State University; taught and coached at J.C. Harmon High School in Kansas City, Kansas. Survivors include his mother, Betty Jean (Porter) Veenendaal, of Broomfield, Colorado; daughter, Amy Veenendaal, (Nick Green), of Houston, Texas; and son, Brad Veenendaal, (Jordan), of Salina, Kansas; and granddaughter, Emerson Green. He is also survived by sisters, Laura O'Kelly (Patrick) and Brenda Castro, both of Broomfield, Colorado. Cremation has been chosen and no services are planned. To send an online condolence, visit www.carlsonfh.net. A Carlson-Geisendorf Funeral Home, Salina, Kansas service.

