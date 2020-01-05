|
|
On Saturday, December 28, 2019 Gary John Borba passed away at the age of 67. Gary was married to Diana Bohannan. They married in 1972 and had two children, Erika Vasquez and Gary Borba Jr. He was blessed with four grandchildren, Jacob Silbaugh and his wife Kortney, Kruz Vasquez, Chase Vasquez, and Olivia Borba. He also had a great grandson Jaxxon Silbaugh. He and Diana had a dairy farm in Hygiene, Co. They resided in the Longmont area all of his adult life. He is survived by his wife, children, grandchildren, and great grandchild. A Celebration of Gary's life will be held in the Spring of 2020 and announced at a later time. Share condolences at www.ahlbergfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Longmont Times-Call on Jan. 5, 2020