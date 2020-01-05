Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ahlberg Funeral Chapel
326 Terry Street
Longmont, CO 80501
(303) 776-2313
Resources
More Obituaries for Gary Borba
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gary Borba

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gary Borba Obituary
On Saturday, December 28, 2019 Gary John Borba passed away at the age of 67. Gary was married to Diana Bohannan. They married in 1972 and had two children, Erika Vasquez and Gary Borba Jr. He was blessed with four grandchildren, Jacob Silbaugh and his wife Kortney, Kruz Vasquez, Chase Vasquez, and Olivia Borba. He also had a great grandson Jaxxon Silbaugh. He and Diana had a dairy farm in Hygiene, Co. They resided in the Longmont area all of his adult life. He is survived by his wife, children, grandchildren, and great grandchild. A Celebration of Gary's life will be held in the Spring of 2020 and announced at a later time. Share condolences at www.ahlbergfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Longmont Times-Call on Jan. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -