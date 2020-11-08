Gary Hirai was born on February 27th, 1945 in Hunt Idaho, inside a Japanese internment camp where his father, George Hirai, his mother, Mae (Shimada) Hirai, and family were detained. He is survived by two brothers, George Hirai, and wife Tak, of Seattle Washington and Micheal Hirai, and wife Marcia, of Sitka Alaska. Preceded in death by his parents, wife, and sister, Joy. Gary grew up in Cascade, Idaho and went to the College of Idaho where he played football and met his dear wife Judy (Rhodenbaugh) Hirai. He studied Physical Therapy at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota and then moved to Longmont, Colorado where he worked as a physical therapist for the next 40 years. Judy and Gary had two children, Christopher John Hirai, married to Nicole Hirai, and Kimiko Hiriai Soldati, married to Adam Soldati. Gary was truly a family man. He loved caring for his wife, raising, teaching and playing with his kids. He loved finding their passions, then encouraging and guiding them to success. Gary had a special way of simplifying any situation to help guide and lead others. He was a teacher and mentor to many. He did so, without expectation or desire for anything in return, but simply out of love for others. To know Gary is to know that he loved to fish. Not only did he love the craft of flyfishing, he truly loved fishing with his friends. He especially enjoyed taking time to teach someone else how to fish. While Gary was a patient man, he would also be quick to yell at anyone who missed a fish foolishly - to help improve their skills. He also enjoyed spending his time carving and woodworking. Gary spent his life giving generously to his children, grandchildren, nieces, nephews and those whom he loved dearly. He has ten grandchildren: Blake, Isaac, Maiya, Emiko, Rylie, and Noah Soldati; and Kaiya, Chloe, Rosie, and Dutch Hirai. He will be buried during a private ceremony at the Sunset Memorial Park in Longmont. A memorial service will be held Thursday, November 12th, at the Shupe Homestead at 1pm. An open house time of sharing to accommodate visitors is available from 12-3 before and after the memorial. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Commission to Every Nation. Cten.org/ChristopherHirai. Donations will be given to the Casa de Amor rehabilitation center in Quepos Costa Rica, and the Reformed Prespeterian building project in West Lafayette, Indiana.

