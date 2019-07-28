|
|
Gary Fred Hockaday, 80, of Longmont, died on July 18, 2019 at his home. He was born November 13, 1938 in Mosca, Colorado to Wilhamein (Armstrong) and Fred Hockaday. He graduated from Longmont High School in 1957 and married his high school sweetheart, Arlys Annette Welburn on June 22, 1958. He proudly served his country in the only amphibious division of the United States Army. His working years were spent as a carpenter/contractor in Longmont and was proud of the many homes he had a part in constructing or trimming. Gary was a ColoRODans car club founding member, and later helped to form the "Breakfast Club" along with several treasured friends. He will be remembered as a man who could fix anything. His leisure time activities included hunting, fishing, cars and riding ATV's. He also enjoyed reading and woodworking. Gary was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Wayne Hockaday. He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Arlys Hockaday; their son Kelly (Brenda) Hockaday of Mead and their daughter Cheryl Baird of Fruita, CO. Further surviving are his grandchildren Austin (Caitlin) and Branden Hockaday and Cameron, Catie, Coleson and Cash Baird and his great grandson Mack Hockaday and siblings Dean Hockaday, Vaughn Hockaday and Janet Wilson and many nieces and nephews and their families. Services are scheduled at LifeBridge Christian Church on Monday, July 29 at 2:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please donate to A Woman's Work of Longmont or the . Visit www.howemortuary.com to share condolences and memories with the family
Published in Longmont Times-Call on July 28, 2019