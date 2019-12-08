|
Gene Byrd, 86, of Longmont passed away December 5, 2019 at Life Care Center of Longmont. He was born December 22, 1932 in Oklahoma to Alford and Lillie (Grimes) Byrd. Gene grew up in southeast Kanas and graduated from Anthony High School. Gene enlisted in the United States Army and was stationed in Korea during the Korean War. He was honorably discharged. Returning from military service Gene attended Wichita State University and earned a BA in Physics. On August 27, 1952 he married Wilma Hawkins, on a parade float in Harper, Kansas. They moved to Longmont in 1966 from Wichita, Kansas. Gene began working for Boeing Aircraft in Wichita while completing his college degree. He went to work for IBM as a project manager and ended his career at StorageTek. In retirement he drove the bus for the Longmont Regent. He was a member of Longmont Moose Lodge 1548. Gene was always involved with his two children, coaching Melinda's softball teams and Greg's little league team, helping Greg restore a '56 Chevy and later helping Greg on the farm and Melinda with all manner of things. He and Wilma enjoyed bowling with the Merry Mixers and TGIF leagues and going to Blackhawk. Gene also enjoyed playing golf; bird hunting for quail and pheasant, doing crossword puzzles, and tinkering on whatever needed fixing. Gene is remembered as a loving husband, father and grandfather and brother. He loved his little sister. Coming from the depression and Kansas dust bowl era, Gene was proud to have a house to call home and providing for his family. One of Gene and Wilma's greatest joys was taking the Grandkids on vacations. Their favorite destination- South Dakota. He was preceded in death by his wife Wilma on Nov. 16, 2019, his parents and six brothers Roy, Troy, Lloyd, Vernon, Wayne and Carl. Gene is survived by son Greg Byrd (wife Joanna) of Berthoud, CO; daughter Melinda Jenkins (husband Doug) of Longmont; grandchildren Jarrod Byrd (wife Megan), Brandon Byrd (wife Jennifer), Amanda Jenkins and Laura Jenkins; great grandchildren Ames Byrd, Rylan Byrd, Miles Byrd, Oscar Byrd, Camara Byrd, Natalie Byrd, Rowan Byrd and Caroline Kruger, brother Ed Byrd; sister Mary Lou Hostetter and lots of nieces, nephews and their families. Memorial services will be held 10:30 am Thursday, December 12, 2019 at Ahlberg Funeral Chapel. Cremation entrusted to Ahlberg Funeral Chapel and Crematory. Share condolences at www.ahlbergfuneralchapel.com
Published in Longmont Times-Call on Dec. 8, 2019