Gene Nicholas Thielen died on November 17, 2020, of medical complications, at Grandwood Assisted Living in Grove, Oklahoma. He was born July 6, 1932 to Ruth Thielen Kimble in Clinton, Iowa. He was preceded in death by his mother Ruth, his brother Ralph Kimble, his sister Judy Kimble Fink, and his wife JoAnn (Morehead) Thielen. He and JoAnn were married on December 17, 1951. JoAnn died on January 17, 2008 of leukemia. He is survived by their twelve children; Rick Thielen (Judy), Glenda Hinman (Bob), Joe Thielen (Paula), Gayla Meier (Kevin), Brian Thielen (Jeralynn), Jace Thielen (Tiffany), Aron Thielen(Mary), Kert Thielen (Rose), Bart Thielen (Lynn), Jared Thielen Lydia), Amber Meyers (Gary), Casey Thielen (Tanya), 28 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren. He worked for the Chicago Northwestern Railroad in Clinton, Iowa for decades, working his way up to become Trainmaster in Madison, Wisconsin, Baraboo Wisconsin and in Ames, Iowa. He worked two and three jobs most of his life to support his family and earned his GED. After retiring from the CNW, he earned his real estate brokers license and built a successful real estate business in Davenport, Iowa. After the death of JoAnn, he moved to Colorado to be closer to some of his children, where he met and married Edith Boone of Longmont, Colorado. They were members of Rocky Mountain Christian Church in Longmont, Colorado. He moved to Grandwood Assisted Living in Grove, Oklahoma, in January 2018, to be close to five of his children, where he lived out his final days. He was a member of the Kaaba Shriners for over 50 years. He was very proud of his kids and their accomplishments, grandkids and great-grandkids, bragging on them every time someone would listen. He was a great story-teller and would regale those around him with his family and work stories. He was loved and will be greatly missed by his family. Burial will be in the Center Grove Cemetery, Bryant, Iowa alongside of JoAnn on December 5, 2020, at 10:30 am. Graveside services will be conducted by his children

