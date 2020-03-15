|
|
Gene L. Olson, 76, of Dacono, CO. passed away peacefully on March 11, 2020 at Longmont United Hospital. Gene was born June 30, 1943 in Ogallala, Nebraska to Raymond Olson and Anna McAndrews Olson, who preceded him in death. He was also preceded in death by two brothers, Gary Olson and Richard McAndrews. Gene was, most of all, a husband, a father, a grandfather, and a friend. Gene was many things to many people. He was a survivor. When he was 19, he had emergency open heart surgery. At the time, he was told if he lived 5 years, he might live forever. Even those who didn't know him back then could recognize a good, strong heart when they met him. Gene was a cowboy. He enjoyed the sport of team roping from the days spent roping with his sons through many years as a member of the Senior Pro Rodeo Association. He was a salesman. In 1967, at the young age of 26, he earned his way into the Chevrolet Truck Sales Hall of Fame. Gene was a musician. He started his music career in the early 1960s. Gene first played rock and roll with "Little Eddie and the Rondells". Then in 1963, he joined "Dalton Fuller and the Nebraska Playboys" and played with them until he formed his own band called, "Gene Olson and the Country Classics." The band soon became well-known with loyal fans following them wherever they played. Gene met his wife, Chrys, in 1982 and they added a steel guitar and formed a trio they called, "Chrystal and Fine Wine". After moving to Colorado in 1987, Gene soon started another band called, "Colorado Country". In 2017, he was inducted into the Nebraska Country Music Hall of Fame. Gene was also a rodeo announcer. He was often referred to as the voice of both the Nebraska State High School Rodeo Association (NSHSRA) and the Nebraska State Rodeo Association (NSRA). He announced rodeos throughout the state. At the end of his amateur rodeo announcing career, Gene announced the finals of both the NSHSRA and the NSRA for 10 years in a row. He left the amateur circuit when Pro Rodeo Hall of Fame announcer, Hadley Barrett, convinced him to get his professional rodeo card. Gene announced professional rodeos for several years and then joined the United States Team Roping Championships (USTRC). He traveled the USTRC circuit as both an announcer and a team roper and was one of the announcers at the USTRC Finals in Oklahoma City for 5 years in a row. And Gene was an auctioneer. He began his auction career in Nebraska and after moving to Colorado, he founded Mountain View Auction Company in Firestone and Dacono, CO. Gene loved to golf and he was a long time member of the Sons of the American Legion at American Legion Post 1985 in Firestone, CO. Gene is survived by his wife, Chrystine; two sons, Kevin (Sandy) Olson, Longmont, CO and Brad (Kayla) Olson, Chadron, NE; two stepdaughters, Jennifer Haase and Julie Haase, Omaha, NE; five grandchildren, Jacob, Alyssa, Aaron, Ariana and Andrea and one great-grandchild, Aurora. His wonderful sense of humor, genuine caring nature and the love he shared from his big heart will be the legacy he leaves for his family and friends. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Please visit www.ahlbergfuneralchapel.com for updated service information and to share condolences.
Published in Longmont Times-Call on Mar. 15, 2020