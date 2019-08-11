|
Gene Leroy Roberts, 86 of Longmont, passed away August 8, 2019 at the LifeCare Center in Longmont. Gene was born January 24, 1933 at his home in Fort Collins, CO to William and Esther (Stroh) Roberts. He was raised in Ault, CO on the family dairy farm and attended Smith School until the 8 th grade. In his early twenties, Gene drove a milk truck in Longmont before becoming a truck driver for Consolidated Freightways, where he worked for nearly 40 years. Gene proudly served in the United States Air Force from 1953-1957, during the Korean War. He married Mary Alice (Meier) James on July 18, 1986 in Longmont, CO. Gene was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Roman Catholic Church in Longmont and was baptized on December 16, 2005. He was also a member of the American Legion Post 32. Gene is preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Alice; a sister, Wilma M. Kreps; brother-in-law, Harry Kreps; a niece, Sheryl Kramer; and a grandson, Robert A. McRae. He is survived by his daughter, Linda K. Vrbas of Aurora, CO; grandson, Jacob B. Hayes of Aurora, CO; brother, Lester (Paula) Roberts of Fort Collins, CO; brother-in-law, John (Emma) Meier of Keenesburg, CO; nephews, Johnny D. Meier of Greeley, CO and Mike Kramer of Hudson, CO; nieces, Alice (Steve) Linnebur of Byers, CO, Brenda (Faron) Swarts of Hudson, CO, Julie (Curtis) Lynch of Fort Collins, CO, Connie (Lee) Longoria of Fort Collins, CO and Jane (Roy) Melaske of Loveland, CO; his previous wife, Betty Roberts; and numerous great, and great-great nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until 9:30 a.m. with a Rosary service at 9:30 a.m. and Mass of Resurrection at 10:00 a.m., Friday, August 16 at St. Francis of Assisi Roman Catholic Church, Longmont, CO. Inurnment will take place at Elmwood Cemetery, Brighton, CO with a private ceremony at a later date. Please visit www.ahlbergfuneralchapel.com to share condolences.
Published in Longmont Times-Call on Aug. 11, 2019