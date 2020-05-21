On Tuesday, May 19, 2020, Genie Hopwood passed away at the age of 88 with her family at her side. Born on October 13, 1931 in Longmont, CO to Carl Johnson and Ruth Terry, Genie was the middle child of three children. She lived in Lyons where she married and had four children, Ron, Doug,Terry and Sandy. Genie is survived by her daughter, Sandy Quezada, her son, Ron Fitts, five grandchildren; Noah, Gabriel, Duane, Lori and Ryan and her great-grandchildren. Genie was preceded in death by her mother, Ruth Terry, her father, Carl Johnson, her sons, Terry Lee Fitts and Stephen Douglas Fitts, her sister, Judy Roe and her brother Merle Johnson. Genie had an incredibly independent spirit and was a successful entrepreneur. She worked as an accountant for several construction companies, and eventually opened up G & L Drywall with her husband, Lanny Hopwood. She went on to own and operate Genie's Upper Deck in Arvada for over 10 years, where she brought in famous groups like the Drifters, The Platters and Danny and the Juniors. Genie eventually retired from the restaurant business and returned to accounting. She would later return to Longmont to care for her mother. After her mom passed, Genie went to work at Dillard's in customer service where she made friends from all over the Front Range. All of whom she won over with her trademark charm and charisma. In addition to enjoying being with her family, Genie enjoyed fashion, friends, and staying fit by frequenting the 'Y'. It was at the 'Y' where she made friends with the 'Y-Ladies'. She would treasure these friendships for the rest of her life. In 2017, Genie's health began to fail and in July 2019 she moved in with her daughter and her family. She died at her home with those who loved her close by. She will be incredibly missed.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store