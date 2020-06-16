George "Leon" Brunnemer, 88, died on June 12, 2020 at his home in Longmont, Colorado. Leon was born in Goodland Kansas on December 27, 1931, to George Brunnemer and Margaret Stephans. He moved to Longmont at age seven and lived there for the rest of his life. After graduating from Longmont High in 1950, Leon served in the Colorado National Guard. Following his service, Leon worked for forty-two years at Golden Van lines as a truck and taxi driver, ultimately retiring as warehouse supervisor. Leon worked at Traffic Signal Control in retirement. Leon married Saibon "Marie" Stratton on July 6, 1985. He is survived by Marie, his sons Kurtis and Kenneth Brunnemer, and Marie's children, Tereasa Wemple, Kristie Kelley, Alan Irving, and Ron Irving. Leon was blessed with more than a dozen grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great great grandchildren, including Crystalynn, Damian, Kody, Melissa, Corey, Jordan, Kayla, Tyler, and Brooke. Leon is also survived by his beloved dog, Brandi. Leon enjoyed many friends. He could scarcely step out of his house without encountering an old friend, whether at his favorite local doughnut shop or on a vacation in Florida. Leon met many friends at American Legion Post 32; he was a proud member for forty-three years. He loved classic western movies, dogs, working in his shop, and Broncos football. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 17th from 6:00-7:00pm at Howe Mortuary in Longmont. Due to the COVID pandemic, the family regrets that the memorial service (but not visitation) is limited to invited guests. Donations may be made to the Longmont Humane Society.

