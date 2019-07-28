|
George P. Kolinski passed away peacefully on July 20, 2019, surrounded by family, at Collier Hospice Center in Wheat Ridge, CO at the age of 96. George was born on December 18, 1922 in Minneapolis, MN to Ignatius and Theodora Kolinski. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy as Electrician Mate, 3rd Class and graduated from the University of Colorado, Boulder in 1947 with a degree in Electrical Engineering. He married Elaine Herrick on November 22, 1947. George and Elaine raised five children while residing in Springfield, IL from 1953 to 1973 and then in Mattoon, IL. George retired from a long career with Central Illinois Public Service Company as a transmission and distribution engineer and Division Engineer in 1985. Soon after retirement, he and Elaine moved back to their beloved Colorado in 1988, residing in Longmont for the remainder of their lives. George stayed active in retirement, taking a job as groundskeeper and gardener at Cinnamon Park Assisted Living in Longmont and volunteering his time delivering meals to seniors for Meals On Wheels. He was an avid fisherman and enjoyed hiking and playing tennis. He was an active member of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Longmont. George was preceded in death by his daughter Gail Simonds and his wife Elaine. He is survived by four children: Diane (Gregg) Rahn, Mark Kolinski, Marcia Kolinski, and Karen (Brad) Diepholz; son-in-law Rick (Jane) Simonds; grandchildren: Allison Ward, Kevin Simonds, and Clark and Dean Diepholz; great grandchildren: Ashley Slaight and Jasper Simonds; his sister Mary Busch, niece Joyce (Shelly) Olsen and many other nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 AM Monday, August 26, 2019, with lunch to follow in the parish hall, at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 3791 Pike Road, Longmont. Inurnment will follow at Fairmount Cemetery, Denver, CO. Cremation entrusted to Ahlberg Funeral Chapel, Longmont, CO. George's family is deeply grateful to SCL Lutheran Medical Center's Collier Hospice Center for the loving and compassionate care he received there in his final two weeks. Memorial contributions can be made to the Collier Hospice Center in care of Ahlberg Funeral Chapel. Visit www.ahlbergfuneralchapel.com to share condolences.
Published in Longmont Times-Call on July 28, 2019