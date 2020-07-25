George A. (Sonny) Stier, Jr., entered into eternal rest on July 23, 2020. He was born on September 28, 1933, to Marjorie (Sarver) and George A. Stier, Sr. He is survived by his beloved wife, Ethel (Daniel) whom he married on March 8, 1959, and his daughter, Christine Ann Stier. He was preceded in death by his parents, and his son Danny Stier, aka Blake Warner, in 2002. He was much loved, and will be greatly missed, by cousins, Dottie Unruh and Lisa Chap'pel. George's remains have been cremated and a private family service will be held.

