Georgena D. Gray born November 30, 1927 the 6th of 7 girls born to Beulah Hazel Funk Hollister and John "Elmer" Hollister. She passed this life February 18, 2020 at 92 years of age in Longmont, Colorado. She was very active with friends, family and church prior to her death. Born in Kansas, her family moved to Eads, Colorado when she was 7 years of age. At the age of 11, after the death of her Mother, she lived with her sister Eunice (Kelly) Lindholm on their farm 1 mile east of town. She graduated as Salutatorian of Eads High School Class of 1946. Eloping to Sharon Springs, KS, Georgena married Benjamin Cameron Gray February 10, 1946, a young farmer from the Kit Carson, Colorado area. To this union five girls were born: Judith Anne, Kathy Lou, Bonnie Ellen, Betsy Jo and Bennie Sue. They lived in Eads until moving to their current farm south of Kit Carson, Colorado. While living in Eads she worked at the Kiowa County Assessor's Office. After moving to Kit Carson in 1966, she took an active part in the farming operations. She was baptized at a young age into the Christian faith and she followed her faith all her life. She attended the Eads Christian Church; Kit Carson Trinity Lutheran Church; and Longmont Life Bridge Christian Church. Georgena is preceded in death by her husband, Ben; her parents Beulah and Elmer, brother-in-laws and sisters Eunice (Kelly) Lindholm, Pauline (Raymond) Koch, Jewel (Roy) Harris, Dorothy (Jess) Penn, Zola (Bob) McElrath, brother-in-law Mike Nykos and Great Grandson William Tyler Benson. She is survived by her sister, Doris Nykos, daughters Judy (Bill) Benson, Kathy (Merle) Guddendorf, Bonnie Gray-Nicolarsen, Betsy (Al) Ehrlick, and Sue Gray. She is survived by 11 grand, 11 great grand and 7 great great grandchildren. Services will be held Monday, March 2, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at Life Bridge Christian Church, Longmont, CO. A memorial service will be held at the Kit Carson, CO, Trinity Lutheran Church Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. Her cremains will be put to rest at the Kit Carson Cemetery beside her husband Ben following the memorial service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Georgena's memory to A Women's Work, PO Box 817, Longmont, CO 80502, a , or your local church. To share condolence visit www.ahlbergfuneralchapel.com
Published in Longmont Times-Call on Feb. 28, 2020