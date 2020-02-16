|
Georgia Louise Scriven passed away January 23, 2020 at TRU Hospice. She was 88 years old. Georgia was born on August 8, 1931 in Carbondale, IL to George and Emelin Hammons. She graduated from the University of Illinois with a bachelors degree in Latin and went on the attend Northern Illinois University where she received her masters and doctorate degrees. On August 22, 1953 she married Eldon "Al" Scriven in Champagne, IL. Georgia was a professor at Northern Illinois University until she retired in 1983. Together she and Al moved to Longmont, CO in 2000 where she volunteered at the Longmont United Hospital. Georgia was preceded in death by her husband Al and her daughter Sarah Stauber. She is survived by her daughters Mary (Duane Van Abbema) Williams and Emelin (Michael) Miller; her son in law Robert Stauber; her grandchildren Marie (Bill) Feser, Zachary (Veronica) Van Abbema, Simon (Samantha) Van Abbema, Evan (Olivia) Miller, Michael Miller, Emmie Miller, Samantha (Andy) Stauber and Kate Stauber; and her great grandchildren Stuart and Sylvia Feser, Madilyn and Charlotte Van Abbema, Foster and McKinnley Van Abbema, and Olivia and Owen Nielsen. A memorial service will be held at 2:00pm Saturday February 22, 2020 at Ahlberg Funeral Chapel. Memorial contributions can be made to The Longmont United Hospital Volunteer Group. Cremation entrusted to Ahlberg Funeral Chapel and Crematory. Visit www.ahlbergfuneralchapel.com to share condolences.
Published in Longmont Times-Call on Feb. 16, 2020