Jerry was a longtime resident and business owner of the Aspen Leaf Motel in Lyons, Colorado. He passed away April 17, 2019. Jerry was born on July 9, 1942 in Gary, Indiana. He received a Bachelors degree in Political Science, a Masters degree in Public Administration and his Juris Doctorate from the University of Denver. He was also a Fellow for the Institute of Art Management. Jerry had an impressive career as a Senior Consultant for the National Center for State Courts. He was also an Independent Management Consultant for the Administrative office of the Illinois Courts and Public Administration Services; was a Personnel Management officer for the Colorado Judicial Department and Management Consultant and Research Assistant for the State of Colorado. Over the years Jerry worked all over the United States and outside of the country. He was the primary author of the "Trial Court Personnel Management Guide" and the "Employee Discipline and Grievance Handbook". He was preceded in death by his brother James D. Kuban. Jerry will be dearly missed by his loving partner Sue Wright and her son Samuel and his wife Nicolene, his ex-wife and dear friend Rita Brzuz, sister Jeanne Kuban, brother-in-law Charlie Kyle, sister-in-law Candyce Jones Kuban, and nephews Daniel and Peter Klempner and his many friends. A memorial will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Longmont Humane Society in Gerald's name. Cremation entrusted to Ahlberg Funeral Chapel and Crematory. Visit www.ahlbergfuneralchapel.com to share condolences.
Published in Longmont Times-Call on Apr. 28, 2019