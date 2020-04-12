|
Gerald "Jerry" W. Crouse, 82, of Longmont, has passed away peacefully and is now in the arms of angels. Jerry is survived by the love of his life and wife of 54 years, Judy (Olson) Crouse, as well as his sons, Alan of Lamar, Colorado, Gary (Kate) of Alexandria, Virginia and grandsons Blaine and Jake, and two daughters, Cynthia Crouse of Petersburg, Indiana, grandchildren Kayla and Jason, and Cathleen Crouse. He was a wonderful husband and father and will be dearly missed. Jerry was born in rural Knox County near Bruceville, Indiana to Jefferson and Dorothy (McCoy) Crouse. He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers. Jerry honorably served his country as a member of the United States Air Force, Strategic Air Command, working as a mechanic on B-52 airplanes. Jerry went on to fulfill his dream of owning a successful business. He owned and operated Jerry's Tire and Auto in Longmont for over 25 years. One of his greatest joys was taking care of his customers. Jerry's care has been entrusted with Howe Mortuary. In lieu of flowers you may make a donation to the American . A memorial service will not be held. Instead, the family would be very grateful if you could take a moment to leave condolences at HoweMortuary.com.
Published in Longmont Times-Call on Apr. 12, 2020