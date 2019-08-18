|
Gerald L. "Jerry" Humphrey, of Longmont, passed away on August 9, 2019. He was 56 years old. Jerry was born July 3, 1963 in Denver to Harry and Maxine (Brown) Humphrey. On August 10, 1991, Jerry married Karen Tibbetts. Together they were blessed with two children, Brandon and Brittany. They were later divorced. Jerry enjoyed a few hobbies. Mostly he loved anything Harley-Davidson, model cars and motorcycles. Jerry is survived by his children, Brandon (Kimberly) Humphrey of Commerce City and daughter, Brittany Humphrey of Longmont; siblings, John (Kim) of Cheyenne, Mark (Tiffany) of Denver, Chris (Melissa) of Iowa, Pat of Brighton and Natalie Ealey of Tennessee; In addition to his parents, Jerry was preceded in death by a sister, Tanya Ealey. A Celebration of Life will be held 2pm, Friday, August 23, 2019 at Howe Mortuary. Please visit howemortuary.com to share condolences and to read a full obituary.
Published in Longmont Times-Call on Aug. 18, 2019