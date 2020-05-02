On Tuesday, April 28, 2020, Gerald (Jerry) Peila, loving husband to Jean, beloved father of Jeff and Jackie, and cherished grandfather of Nathan (Maggie), McKenzie, Conor, and Bailey, passed away at the age of 79 while in his home surrounded by love. He is preceded in death by his mother and father, Ada and Lou Peila, and his sister, Ada Lou Hammans. Jerry, a native Coloradoan, was born in Hayden, Colorado, and his family moved to Lyons, Colorado, in 1947, where he lived the rest of his life. Jerry grew up ranching, and although he worked in management in data processing, his ranching background was infused into all that he was and did throughout his life. In 1961, Jerry married the love of his life, Jean, in the Lyons Community Church, where he was baptized as a child and served in various leadership roles throughout his adult life. While Jerry was a skillful professional ahead of his time in terms of management, his roles as husband, father, and grandfather were what fed his soul. He was a constant fixture at his grandchildren's extracurricular and school events, and he taught them things only a grandpa can teach. Jerry was also regularly sought out by numerous nieces and nephews for his wisdom as an uncle. Supplementing his sage advice was his wit, charm, and ability to create and narrate both true and tall tales (with most stories containing a mixture of fact and fiction). Many of these anecdotes were based on his adventures as an avid flyfisher, hunter, and horseman. While our hearts are broken, we will be eternally grateful to the man who modeled the way and taught us so much about love and life. Donations in Jerry's memory can be made to the Center for Therapeutic Riding Center (https:// donatenow.networkforgood.org / championforctrc?code=MainPage) or the Lyons Community Church (http:// lyonscommunitychurch.com /).

