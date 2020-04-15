|
Geraldine Virginia Ogilvie (Gerry), 94, passed away Friday, April 10,2020 at UC Health Longs Peak Hospital in Longmont from the Coronavirus. She was born March 7, 1926 in Louisville, Kentucky to Gerald and Nellie (Schram) Lane. Gerry and her parents moved to Denver when she was five years old. She graduated from East High School. Gerry Married Guy Robert Ballinger (Bob) on August 6, 1948 in Pueblo Colorado. They moved to the family farm east of Fredrick Colorado and farmed until moving to Longmont in 1959. Gerry went to work at Rocky Flats in 1970 where she was an analytic specialist until she retired. Her husband Bod died in 1982 and then she remarried Fred B Ogilvie (Doc) in June of 1984. Doc was the love of her life. They traveled and cruised the world together until he died in July of 2002. Gerry loved life and continued to travel and cruise with her many friends. Her other hobbies were fishing and playing cards and games. Gerry is survived by three children Robert L Ballinger, Laura A Schultz and husband Don, Charles J Ballinger and wife Pat; six grandchildren Laurie, Lin, Kari, Colby, Kelli and Angie; and eight great grandchildren and a multitude of friends. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Cremation entrusted to Howes Mortuary and Cremation Services. Memorial contributions may be made to First Evangelical Lutheran Church. Please share condolences and memories at HoweMortuary.com.
Published in Longmont Times-Call on Apr. 15, 2020