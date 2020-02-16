|
Gerard L. Rademacher, 72, of Coolidge, AZ died Feb. 10 at his home. He was born July 8, 1947 in Denver, CO. He graduated from Longmont High School in Longmont, CO, and attended Northeastern Jr. College in Sterling, CO before enlisting in the US Air Force. On April 20, 1968 he married Sarah J. Gallagher in Rapid City, SD. They celebrated their 50th anniversary in 2018. Gerard (Gary) served four years in the US Air Force and returned to Colorado where he began his career as an electrician. He was a retired member of IBEW Local 68 in Denver, CO. He was also a long time member of the American Legion. Gerard was preceded in death by his parents and youngest son, Daniel J. Rademacher. He is survived by his wife, Sarah, as well as sons: Vincent (Amy) Rademacher of Firestone, CO and Joel (Jeanne) of Phoenix, AZ. He is also survived by grandchildren: Tyler and Paige Rademacher, Jordan Barnes, Morgan Barnes and Kohdie Powers of CO, and Ryan Rademacher of Phoenix, AZ He is also survived by three brothers: George (Ginger) of Belleview, WA, David (Connie) of Grants Pass, OR, and Charles (Barbara) of Longmont, CO; and three sisters: Clara (Dutch) Douwenga of Indiana, Judy (Leland) Fye of Washington, and Phyllis (Ralph) Layman of Aurora, CO. Cremation has been entrusted to The Neptune Society in Tucson, AZ with burial at Foothills Gardens of Memory, Longmont, CO. Memorial services will be later in the spring in Longmont, CO.
Published in Longmont Times-Call from Feb. 16 to Feb. 17, 2020