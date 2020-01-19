|
Gerrianne ("Gee") Parker, age 77 of Longmont, passed away surrounded by her family on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at Longmont United Hospital, TRU Hospice. Born June 4, 1942, in Sioux City, Iowa, to Gerald and Clarice Dill, Gerrianne moved to Longmont in 1957 and attended Longmont High School where she met her husband of 58 years, Wayne Parker. Wayne and Gerrianne had three children, Jeff, Kayleen and Wes. She was a retired Teacher's Aide from Mountain View Elementary, Longs Peak Jr High, Longmont High School, where she worked with the hearing impaired children for 30 plus years. Although Gerrianne had three children and 6 grandchildren, she was known by many as "Mom" and "Grandma." She was caring and selfless; giving of herself to so many. Gerrianne was the happiest when she was cooking for a houseful of family and friends (all were considered family). Although her health had been failing for years, her joy for life and unconquerable will pushed her through the struggles. Survivors include her husband, Wayne; three children Jeffrey Parker (Laurie), Kayleen Hittesdorf (Dan), and Wesley Parker (Debra); six grandchildren Melissa Kaplan (Jared), Jacob Parker, Brady Parker, Alexander Parker, Patrick Parker and Wyatt Hittesdorf; three sisters and three brothers; four brothers-in-law and six sisters-in-law; and eight nieces and ten nephews. Services will be held at 11:00 am Friday January 24th at First United Methodist Church with reception and grave side service to follow. Gerrianne loved flowers and sponsored many organizations and charities, she would ask you to follow your heart on a contribution in her honor. Visit www.ahlbergfuneralchapel.com to share condolences.
Published in Longmont Times-Call on Jan. 19, 2020