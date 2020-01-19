Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ahlberg Funeral Chapel
326 Terry Street
Longmont, CO 80501
(303) 776-2313
Resources
More Obituaries for Gerrianne Parker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gerrianne "Gee" Parker

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gerrianne "Gee" Parker Obituary
Gerrianne ("Gee") Parker, age 77 of Longmont, passed away surrounded by her family on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at Longmont United Hospital, TRU Hospice. Born June 4, 1942, in Sioux City, Iowa, to Gerald and Clarice Dill, Gerrianne moved to Longmont in 1957 and attended Longmont High School where she met her husband of 58 years, Wayne Parker. Wayne and Gerrianne had three children, Jeff, Kayleen and Wes. She was a retired Teacher's Aide from Mountain View Elementary, Longs Peak Jr High, Longmont High School, where she worked with the hearing impaired children for 30 plus years. Although Gerrianne had three children and 6 grandchildren, she was known by many as "Mom" and "Grandma." She was caring and selfless; giving of herself to so many. Gerrianne was the happiest when she was cooking for a houseful of family and friends (all were considered family). Although her health had been failing for years, her joy for life and unconquerable will pushed her through the struggles. Survivors include her husband, Wayne; three children Jeffrey Parker (Laurie), Kayleen Hittesdorf (Dan), and Wesley Parker (Debra); six grandchildren Melissa Kaplan (Jared), Jacob Parker, Brady Parker, Alexander Parker, Patrick Parker and Wyatt Hittesdorf; three sisters and three brothers; four brothers-in-law and six sisters-in-law; and eight nieces and ten nephews. Services will be held at 11:00 am Friday January 24th at First United Methodist Church with reception and grave side service to follow. Gerrianne loved flowers and sponsored many organizations and charities, she would ask you to follow your heart on a contribution in her honor. Visit www.ahlbergfuneralchapel.com to share condolences.
Published in Longmont Times-Call on Jan. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gerrianne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -