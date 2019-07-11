|
|
Glenn Donald Markham of Mead, died at his home July 5, 2019. Glenn was born March 12, 1933 to Donald and Leota Markham in Mead, CO. Glenn spent his early years on the Family Farm which his grandfather homesteaded in the late 1800's. Glenn attended Mead Schools until his senior year when he transferred to Longmont so he could play 11-man football. After high school he enlisted in the Navy for 4 years. Glenn was a proud Colorado Aggie's Business graduate. He married Patricia in August 1955. He and Pat moved their son Ed to the farm in 1958. Glenn farmed many different ways until 1965 when he started Green Hills Sod Farm. He belonged to the Longmont Elks, Turf Producers International and ran for School Board. Preceding him in death is his wife, Patricia Markham; son, John Glenn Markham and oldest brother, James Markham. Surviving are son, Ed (Mindi) Markham and daughter, Vickie (Wes) Wilson; brother, Orville Markham of Fort Collins; five grandchildren, Cody(Kara) Markham, Shane (Alyssa) Markham, Kylie (Ryan) West; Amanda (Nick) Zbikowski and Wade (Rachel) Wilson; seven Great grandchildren, Cooper, Treagon, Emerick, Makenna, Piper, Grant and Laurel. Services will be held at 11a.m., Saturday, July 13 at Howe Mortuary Chapel. Contributions can be made to Historic Highland Lake, Inc., % Pauli Smith 16778 CR 5, Mead, CO 80543.
Published in Longmont Times-Call on July 11, 2019