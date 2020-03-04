|
Glenna Jean Mathes 91, a longtime resident of Estes Park, Colorado, died Sunday, February 15 at Grandview Care Center in Sun City West, Arizona. She was born September 19, 1928, in Tampa, Florida to G. Leslie and Annie Beulah (Trowell) Long. While attending Florida State University, she was initiated into Sigma Alpha Iota and Pi Kappa Lambda, music honoraries. In 1950 Glenna graduated from FSU with a Bachelor's Degree in Music Education. After teaching music at Ballast Point Elementary-Junior High School, she moved to Denver with her sister, Margaret. From 1951 to 1961 she worked as a business office supervisor for Mountain States Tel. & Tel. in Denver, Colorado and Southern Bell Tel. & Tel. in Miami Beach, Florida. After graduate courses at the University of Colorado, she returned to teaching elementary grades in Englewood, Loveland, Allenspark, and Longmont, Colorado. During the time she taught in Longmont, she was inducted into Mu Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma, an education honorary organization for women teachers. In 1962 Glenna married George A. (Lon) Havens in Berthoud, Colorado and later moved to Estes Park. From 1969 to 1980 she worked in the field of real estate as an associate broker with The Bond Agency and Marden-Steffens Realtors in Estes Park. After the death of her husband, Lon, in 1990 she spent two years as a broker associate with Blackhurst & Rosener Realty and Investments. Glenna was elected to the Board of Directors of the Upper Thompson Sanitation District and served two years as one of the directors. She was a member of the Estes Park Baptist Church In 1994 she married George E. Mathes, Sr. of Estes Park and Sun City West, Arizona, spending time in both cities with him until his death in 2002. She continued to divide her time between Colorado and Arizona until 2006 when she moved to Sun City West permanently. She was a member of the Sun City West Baptist Church. After leaving her home in Sun City West, AZ Glenna spent some very enjoyable years at Grandview Terrace and Grandview Care Center in Sun City West, AZ. Glenna was predeceased in death by her parents, her sister, both of her husbands, her stepson George R. Havens, and a step granddaughter. Survivors include stepdaughter-in-law, Sharon Havens of Sun City, AZ; stepson George E. Mathes, Jr. and his wife Helen of Buffalo, Wyoming; one niece Patti Alexander Page of Blanding, Utah; a nephew Michael Alexander and his wife, Sharlene, of Hanover, New Mexico; three step granddaughters and three step grandsons. Private Graveside services will be held at Foothills Gardens of Memory Cemetery. Visit www.ahlbergfuneralchapel.com to share condolences.
Published in Longmont Times-Call on Mar. 4, 2020