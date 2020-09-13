Gloria Chavez

1/1
Gloria Jean Rosales Chavez, 75, of Longmont was born on July 19, 1945 in Cheraw, Colorado. After a long and courageous battle with Parkinson's Disease, Gloria passed away surrounded by family on September 10th in her home. She attended Primero High School in Primero, Colorado before attending Adams State in Alamosa, Colorado. Gloria graduated with a B.A. in Library Sciences in 1967. Shortly after, she married Benito R. Chavez in Trinidad, Colorado before moving to Longmont where she spent the remainder of her life. Gloria worked for 32 years at Centurylink as a Consultant and Executive Assistant. She enjoyed tulips, dancing, cooking, and most of all spending time with family and opening her home to others. Gloria has numerous brothers, sisters, nieces, and nephews whom she loved. Two of her brothers Joe Tabares (California), and Fred Tabares (Colorado), were instrumental in helping her become the wonderful woman that she was. She is survived by her husband Benito, son Ben of Longmont, daughter Feliz Gutierrez of Longmont (Scott) and five grandchildren Alex, Jessica, Glenn, Grayce, and Chacon of Longmont. She is preceded in death by her infant son Glenn, her brother Tommy (Colorado), and her sister Vera (California). A funeral Mass will be held at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Longmont, CO at 10:00AM on Wednesday, September 16th. Due to COVID restrictions, masks and social distancing will be required. A private family burial will immediately follow the service. All are welcome at a reception at the Chavez family home that afternoon.

Published in Longmont Times-Call on Sep. 13, 2020.
