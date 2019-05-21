|
|
Gloria Leone-Ferenc passed away peacefully on May 15th, 2019. Born on March 20, 1929, to Cora & Dominic Pulcino, in Brooklyn, New York, Gloria began an amazing journey of 90-years well-lived. She spent a great deal of her life in New York. She married Albert Leone in 1948 and not long after they purchased a house in Uniondale, New York, which Gloria would remain in until 1994. They had two sons, Steven and Michael. After her husband Al's passing in 1990, Gloria to began to contemplate making the brave journey of moving and changing the way of life she had known all her years. In 1994, she did just that and moved to Colorado to be closer to her sons and family, who had all resided in the state for many years. She settled in Superior and adapted to her new life in the West. She found a new circle of friends and resumed the active social life she was accustomed to previously. Gloria met Joseph Ferenc and they married in 2001. Joe & Gloria enjoyed going to dances together, enjoying time with friends, entertaining and they enjoyed working in the garden and maintaining pristine grounds at the home they both resided in Longmont. Gloria was an excellent cook and hostess - her eggplant parmigiana and baked ziti were always crowd pleasers, in addition to numerous other wonderful dishes she made, such as homemade sauce, sausage & peppers and her creative salads (too big of a list to name!). She enjoyed opening her home to family and friends and always showed caring and genuine hospitality to all. She was a meticulous housekeeper and her home reflected her refinement & grace. Gloria not only enjoyed spending time with family and friends and gardening and cooking, but also enjoyed & played golf for many years, as well as, crocheting and painting in watercolors. Gloria will be missed and remembered with love by all who knew her. She is survived by her husband, Joseph Ferenc, her three grandchildren: Tara, Jennifer & Michael Jr., and two great-grandchildren, Ariana & Conrad. Gloria was preceded in death by her two sons, Steven & Michael, who we know are welcoming her into the gates of Heaven, and while we miss her here, we take comfort and rejoice in the fact she is reunited with them. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at Sacred Heart of Mary in Boulder, Saturday, May 25th, at 10:00 am; interment to follow at Sacred Heart of Mary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, one can make a donation to the Colorado Chapter , in Gloria's name, either via, phone: 800.272.3900, by mail: Send a check to: of Colorado 455 Sherman Street, Suite 500 Denver, CO 80203 or going online to: https://alz.org/co/donate
Published in Longmont Times-Call on May 21, 2019