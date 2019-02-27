|
Gordon C. Wilson, of Longmont, passed away at his home on February 25, 2019. He was 82 years old. He was born in Logan, UT on March 28, 1936 to Gwynne and Norma (Cowley) Wilson who preceded him in death. Gordon is survived by his wife, Deanna (Fonnesbeck) Wilson; sons, Bryce Wilson, Lee (Shelly) Wilson, Chris Wilson and Eric (Merrybeth) Wilson; grandchildren, Keith, Ellery, Lisa, Eric John and Cassandra Jane; siblings, Deloy (Carol) Wilson, Janeth Stevens, Brent (Lorilee) Wilson and Alan Wilson. Visitation will be 6pm until 8pm, Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at Howe Mortuary and from 9:30am until 10:30am at Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Longmont Stake Center, 1721 Red Cloud Road in Longmont. Interment will take place in Logan Utah. Flowers may be sent to Howe Mortuary on Wednesday. Please visit howemortuary.com to share condolences and to read a full obituary.
Published in Longmont Times-Call on Feb. 27, 2019