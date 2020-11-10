1/
Grace Bohn
{ "" }
Grace Bohn was born on January 15, 1932 to Wesley and Harriet Cone in New Haven, Connecticut. She passed away peacefully on November 4, 2020 in Longmont, Colorado. Grace was in the Navy for one year, and was active in Eastern Star. She is preceded in death by her husband; Robert Bohn and her Parents. She is survived by her son; Randall Bohn that resides in Lyons, Colorado. A graveside will be November 12, 2020 at the Lyons Cemetery, 1:00 pm, in Lyons Colorado.

Published in Longmont Times-Call on Nov. 10, 2020.
